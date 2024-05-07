2024 All-Area Boys Basketball Team

May 7—ALL-AREA BOYS BASKETBALL

FIRST TEAM

Kaleb Knothe

Senior guard

Worthington

Knothe was named a Globe all-Area player last season as a junior after averaging just over 12 points per game and being an emotional leader of the team. He was instrumental in leading the Trojans to a breakout season. Knothe picked up where he left off in his senior season as a team leader. He was the team's primary ball-handler and passer on the Trojan offense and he was consistently a lockdown defender as well. He made the all-Big South Conference White Division team for the second straight season. A player with good stamina along with great court vision and decision making, Knothe will continue his basketball career at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa next season after high school.

Zach Hayenga

Senior guard

Worthington

Hayenga experienced a breakout senior season this year as the sharp-shooting guard made his debut on both the all-Big South Conference White Division team and the Globe's all-Area team. He was a pivotal part of the Trojans' offense throughout the season as he helped lead the Trojans to a 14-12 record against a tough schedule. A season highlight for Hayenga was scoring a career-high 41 points in a big 97-90 win over Hutchinson on Feb. 10. Along with his ability to get hot from behind the three-point line to spark the offense, Hayenga is a speedy, athletic guard who can quickly drive past defenders to the basket. After high school, he plans on attending Bethany Lutheran College to continue playing basketball.

Roman Voss

Sophomore forward

Jackson County Central

Voss missed the first eight games of the season due to an injury he suffered at the end of football season in the fall. It didn't take him long to make a big impact once he came back though as the Huskies immediately went on a five-game win streak once he did. The sophomore forward averaged 22 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game and he is already the program's third all time leading scorer with 1,435 points. Voss is a skilled forward who can both drive past defenders and power through to the basket if needed. He helped lead a young Huskies squad to a 22-9 record and through the Section 3AA playoffs en route to the section title.

Trevin Prins

Junior forward

Southwest Minnesota Christian

Prins was essential in leading the Southwest Minnesota Christian team to yet another successful season. The Eagles finished the season with an 18-9 overall record and a 16-2 record against Red Rock Conference opponents. Prins is a good all-around athlete who also excels on the Edgerton/SWC baseball team. During his junior basketball season this year, Prins averaged 20.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, three assists and 1.3 steals per game on 45.7% shooting from the field. He was efficient with his two-point attempts, making 53.2% of them and he had 10 double-doubles on the season. Prins is a tough forward to stop going to the basket and he can hit some perimeter shots as well, finishing with 47 3-pointers.

Bryce Hoekman

Senior center

Murray County Central

Hoekman makes his first-team All-Area debut this season after a very solid senior season to cap off an impressive career at MCC. The 6-foot-9 inch Hoekman is a skilled low-post center for the Rebels as he led the team in both scoring and rebounding. He scored 19.4 points per game and grabbed 8.7 rebounds per game, including a total of 60 on the offensive end. He was also by far the most efficient scorer on the team, and one of the most efficient scorers in the conference, as he made his field goals at a 60% rate. He led the Rebels to a 15-13 overall record and an 11-7 record in conference play last season and he was a major reason behind MCC's success in recent years.

SECOND TEAM

Gavin DeBeer

Senior

Luverne

Hudeson Jenniges

Junior

Westbrook-Walnut Grove

Drew Rothenberger

Senior

Windom Area

Weston Rowe

Sophomore

Jackson County Central

Aidan Schaap

Senior

Southwest Minnesota Christian

THIRD TEAM

Aidan Dierks

Senior

Murray County Central

Kade Moffit

Sophomore

Edgerton

Carter Sehr

Junior

Luverne

Jacari Swinea

Junior

Worthington

Aiden Tweet

Junior

Adrian/Ellsworth

HONORABLE MENTION

Grant Busker

Senior

Southwest Minnesota Christian

Kevin Curry

Junior

Westbrook-Walnut Grove

Ross Engelkes

Senior

Murray County Central

Grant Freking

Junior

Jackson County Central

Sam Goedtke

Senior

Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda