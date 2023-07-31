2024 All-American Manasse Itete Pledges to Florida State

Manasse Itete.jpg

Coach Mike Norvell and Florida State University have successfully landed one of the top offensive linemen in the country. 2024 All-American Manasse Itete from Central Catholic High School in California has committed to the Seminoles. According to 247Sports, Itete is a four-star prospect.

Past Seminoles selected to play in the All-American Bowl includes the likes of Myron Rolle, Cam Akers, and Jalen Ramsey.

Itete will play in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Bowl will be nationally televised, live on NBC and Peacock, and will feature the nation’s top 100 high school football players.

About the All-American Bowl

