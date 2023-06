Lincoln Riley and the University of Southern California have landed one of the top offensive linemen in the country. 2024 All-American Manasse Itete from Central Catholic High School has committed to the Trojans. According to 247Sports, Itete is a four-star prospect and the No. 12 offense tackle in the country. 💯 committed @LincolnRiley @Coach_Henson @BrandonHuffman

2024 All-American Manasse Itete Commits to USC originally appeared on NBC Sports