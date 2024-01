2024 The American Express prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player (but not winner Nick Dunlap)

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just don’t ask this week’s winner, Nick Dunlap.

The Alabama sophomore won the 2024 The American Express at PGA West in La Quinta Country Club in California at 29 under after a 2-under 70 on Sunday. As an amateur, Dunlap isn’t able to earn money off his win, which would have been a whopping $1.5 million. Instead, that money goes to runner-up Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who made a birdie at the last to finish alone at 28 under. Kevin Yu, Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas finished T-3 at 27 under and each will take home $635,600.

With $8.4 million up for grabs, check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the 2024 The American Express.

Prize money payouts

Position Player Score Earnings 1 Nick Dunlap (a) -29 $0 2 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -28 $1,512,000 T3 Kevin Yu -27 $635,600 T3 Xander Schauffele -27 $635,600 T3 Justin Thomas -27 $635,600 T6 Sam Burns -25 $310,800 T6 Michael Kim -25 $310,800 T6 Adam Hadwin -25 $310,800 T9 Keith Mitchell -24 $254,100 T9 Ben Griffin -24 $254,100 T11 Ryo Hisatsune -23 $212,100 T11 Alexander Björk -23 $212,100 T11 J.T. Poston -23 $212,100 T14 Bronson Burgoon -22 $164,500 T14 Chan Kim -22 $164,500 T14 Jimmy Stanger -22 $164,500 T17 Greyson Sigg -21 $132,300 T17 Tom Hoge -21 $132,300 T17 Carson Young -21 $132,300 T17 Scottie Scheffler -21 $132,300 T21 Alex Smalley -20 $99,120 T21 Min Woo Lee -20 $99,120 T21 Davis Thompson -20 $99,120 T21 Eric Cole -20 $99,120 T25 Chandler Phillips -19 $63,980 T25 Austin Eckroat -19 $63,980 T25 K.H. Lee -19 $63,980 T25 Tony Finau -19 $63,980 T25 Erik van Rooyen -19 $63,980 T25 Zach Johnson -19 $63,980 T25 Alex Noren -19 $63,980 T25 Sungjae Im -19 $63,980 T25 Si Woo Kim -19 $63,980 T34 Will Zalatoris -18 $45,780 T34 Jason Day -18 $45,780 T34 Tyler Duncan -18 $45,780 T34 Vince Whaley -18 $45,780 T34 Joe Highsmith -18 $45,780 T39 Lanto Griffin -17 $34,020 T39 Daniel Berger -17 $34,020 T39 Jacob Bridgeman -17 $34,020 T39 Wyndham Clark -17 $34,020 T39 Paul Barjon -17 $34,020 T39 Matthieu Pavon -17 $34,020 T39 Harrison Endycott -17 $34,020 T39 Justin Lower -17 $34,020 T47 Beau Hossler -16 $23,705 T47 Andrew Putnam -16 $23,705 T47 Ben Kohles -16 $23,705 T47 Mark Hubbard -16 $23,705 T47 Chris Kirk -16 $23,705 T52 Chez Reavie -15 $20,454 T52 Stephan Jaeger -15 $20,454 T52 Erik Barnes -15 $20,454 T52 Patrick Cantlay -15 $20,454 T56 Matt NeSmith -14 $19,404 T56 Yuxin Lin -14 $19,404 T56 Chesson Hadley -14 $19,404 T56 Max Greyserman -14 $19,404 T56 Ben Martin -14 $19,404 61 Taylor Montgomery -13 $18,900 T62 Camilo Villegas -12 $18,564 T62 Sam Ryder -12 $18,564 T62 Zac Blair -12 $18,564 T65 Sam Stevens -11 $18,144 T65 Nico Echavarria -11 $18,144 67 Will Gordon -9 $17,892

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek