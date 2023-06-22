Stanford University has successfully landed one of the top pass catchers in the country. 2024 All-American Emmett Mosley from Santa Margarita Catholic High School has committed to the Cardinals. According to 247Sports, Mosley is a four-star prospect. 100% Committed ! 🌲 #GoCards @Coach__Osborne pic.twitter.com/UV4Mc6ht5i — Emmett Mosley V (@EmmettMosley6) June 21, 2023 Past Stanford players

2024 All-American Emmett Mosley Commits to Stanford originally appeared on NBC Sports