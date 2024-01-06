When is the 2024 All-American Bowl? Time, TV, rosters for high school football all-stars

With the College Football Playoff coming to a close and programs headed into the offseason, the All-American Bowl pitches some of the most talented high school football recruits against one another to showcase their abilities.

The 24th edition of the All-American Bowl is set to take place from the Alamodome in San Antonio at noon CT on Saturday. The high school all-star matchup will separate many of the top prospects into Team East and Team West.

The historic bowl has played host to plenty of NFL talent in the past, such as San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

This year's edition of the All-American Bowl will feature standouts at several positions. Ohio State signee Jeremiah Smith, the No. 1 wide receiver and No. 1 overall recruit in the class, will headline Team East, while Miami's Justin Scott, the No. 15 overall player and No. 3 defensive lineman, will anchor the defense for Team West.

With that, here's all you need to know about the 2024 All-American Bowl, including kickoff time, TV and streaming info, rosters and more:

What channel is 2024 All-American Bowl on today?

TV channel: NBC

Streaming: NBC Sports app, Peacock

The 2024 All-American Bowl will be broadcast live on NBC, with streaming options on the NBC Sports App and Peacock.

What time is the 2024 All-American Bowl?

Date: Saturday, Jan. 6

Time: Noon CT

Location: The Alamodome (San Antonio)

The 2024 All-American Bowl is scheduled for a noon CT kickoff on Saturday from The Alamodome in San Antonio.

2024 All-American Bowl scheduled commitments

The following 2024 and 2025 football recruits are scheduled to announce their commitments during the All-American Bowl on Saturday, per On3:

All players listed are in 2024 recruiting class unless otherwise noted. Rankings reflect 247Sports Composite rankings.

Zavier Mincey: No. 55 overall, No. 4 safety

Daniel Hill: No. 176 overall, No. 15 running back

Trajen Greco: No. 247 overall, No. 24 safety

Marcellus Barnes: No. 334 overall, No. 24 cornerback

Faletau Satuala: No. 411 overall, No. 42 safety

Devin Sanchez (2025): No. 6 overall, No. 2 cornerback

Christopher Burgess (2025): No. 147 overall, No. 18 defensive lineman

Zaydrius Rainey-Sale (2025): No. 172 overall, No. 21 linebacker

Jett White (2025): No. 275 overall, No. 32 cornerback

2024 All-American Bowl rosters

Top-100 players, per 247Sports' Composite rankings, listed. For full All-American Bowl rosters, click here.

Team East

Five-stars

Jeremiah Smith (No. 1 overall, No. 1 WR), signed with Ohio State

KJ Bolden (No. 14 overall, No. 1 S), signed with Georgia

Eddrick Houston (No. 26 overall, No. 5 DL), signed with Ohio State

Josiah Thompson (No. 28 overall, No. 3 OT), signed with South Carolina

LJ McCray (No. 35 overall, No. 8 DL), signed with Florida

Four-stars

Guerby Lambert (No. 42 overall, No. 4 OT), signed with Notre Dame

Demarcus Riddick (No. 45 overall, No. 4 LB), signed with Auburn

Ny Carr (No. 48 overall, No. 12 WR), signed with Miami

Zavier Mincey (No. 55 overall, No. 4 S)

Landen Thomas (No. 64 overall, No. 5 TE), signed with Florida State

Zaquan Patterson (No. 68 overall, No. 6 S), signed with Miami

Jeremiah Beaman (No. 70 overall, No. 11 DL), signed with Alabama

Luke Reynolds (No. 74 overall, No. 6 TE), signed with Penn State

Amaris Williams (No. 79 overall, No. 12 DL), signed with Auburn

NiTareon Tuggle (No. 84 overall, No. 17 WR), signed with Georgia

TJ Moore (No. 89 overall, No. 18 WR), signed with Clemson

James Peoples (No. 95 overall, No. 7 RB), signed with Ohio State

Team West

Five-stars

Justin Scott (No. 15 overall, No. 3 DL), signed with Miami

Ryan Wingo (No. 24 overall, No. 8 WR), signed with Texas

Cam Williams (No. 29 overall, No. 9 WR), signed with Notre Dame

Four-stars

Taylor Tatum (No. 38 overall, No. 1 RB), signed with Oklahoma

Gatlin Bair (No. 43 overall, No. 11 WR)

Nate Frazier (No. 57 overall, No. 2 RB), signed with Georgia

Marquise Lightfoot (No. 60 overall, No. 5 EDGE), signed with Miami

Carter Nelson (No. 61 overall, No. 4 TE), signed with Nebraska

Zabien Brown (No. 62 overall, No. 5 CB), signed with Alabama

Drelon Miller (No. 65 overall, No. 14 WR), signed with Colorado

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa (No. 66 overall, No. 6 LB), signed with Notre Dame

Xavier Jordan (No. 67 overall, No. 15 WR), signed with USC

Aaron Flowers (No. 71 overall, No. 7 S), signed with Oregon

Christian Bentancur (No. 77 overall, No. 7 TE), signed with Clemson

Grant Brix (No, 78 overall, No. 5 OT), signed with Nebraska

Marcelles Williams (No. 91 overall, No. 9 CB), signed with USC

Charleston Collins (No. 96, No. 14 DL), signed with Arkansas

