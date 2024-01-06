When is the 2024 All-American Bowl? Time, TV, rosters for high school football all-stars
With the College Football Playoff coming to a close and programs headed into the offseason, the All-American Bowl pitches some of the most talented high school football recruits against one another to showcase their abilities.
The 24th edition of the All-American Bowl is set to take place from the Alamodome in San Antonio at noon CT on Saturday. The high school all-star matchup will separate many of the top prospects into Team East and Team West.
The historic bowl has played host to plenty of NFL talent in the past, such as San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
This year's edition of the All-American Bowl will feature standouts at several positions. Ohio State signee Jeremiah Smith, the No. 1 wide receiver and No. 1 overall recruit in the class, will headline Team East, while Miami's Justin Scott, the No. 15 overall player and No. 3 defensive lineman, will anchor the defense for Team West.
With that, here's all you need to know about the 2024 All-American Bowl, including kickoff time, TV and streaming info, rosters and more:
What channel is 2024 All-American Bowl on today?
TV channel: NBC
Streaming: NBC Sports app, Peacock
The 2024 All-American Bowl will be broadcast live on NBC, with streaming options on the NBC Sports App and Peacock.
What time is the 2024 All-American Bowl?
Date: Saturday, Jan. 6
Time: Noon CT
Location: The Alamodome (San Antonio)
The 2024 All-American Bowl is scheduled for a noon CT kickoff on Saturday from The Alamodome in San Antonio.
2024 All-American Bowl scheduled commitments
The following 2024 and 2025 football recruits are scheduled to announce their commitments during the All-American Bowl on Saturday, per On3:
All players listed are in 2024 recruiting class unless otherwise noted. Rankings reflect 247Sports Composite rankings.
Zavier Mincey: No. 55 overall, No. 4 safety
Daniel Hill: No. 176 overall, No. 15 running back
Trajen Greco: No. 247 overall, No. 24 safety
Marcellus Barnes: No. 334 overall, No. 24 cornerback
Faletau Satuala: No. 411 overall, No. 42 safety
Devin Sanchez (2025): No. 6 overall, No. 2 cornerback
Christopher Burgess (2025): No. 147 overall, No. 18 defensive lineman
Zaydrius Rainey-Sale (2025): No. 172 overall, No. 21 linebacker
Jett White (2025): No. 275 overall, No. 32 cornerback
2024 All-American Bowl rosters
Top-100 players, per 247Sports' Composite rankings, listed. For full All-American Bowl rosters, click here.
Team East
Five-stars
Jeremiah Smith (No. 1 overall, No. 1 WR), signed with Ohio State
KJ Bolden (No. 14 overall, No. 1 S), signed with Georgia
Eddrick Houston (No. 26 overall, No. 5 DL), signed with Ohio State
Josiah Thompson (No. 28 overall, No. 3 OT), signed with South Carolina
LJ McCray (No. 35 overall, No. 8 DL), signed with Florida
Four-stars
Guerby Lambert (No. 42 overall, No. 4 OT), signed with Notre Dame
Demarcus Riddick (No. 45 overall, No. 4 LB), signed with Auburn
Ny Carr (No. 48 overall, No. 12 WR), signed with Miami
Zavier Mincey (No. 55 overall, No. 4 S)
Landen Thomas (No. 64 overall, No. 5 TE), signed with Florida State
Zaquan Patterson (No. 68 overall, No. 6 S), signed with Miami
Jeremiah Beaman (No. 70 overall, No. 11 DL), signed with Alabama
Luke Reynolds (No. 74 overall, No. 6 TE), signed with Penn State
Amaris Williams (No. 79 overall, No. 12 DL), signed with Auburn
NiTareon Tuggle (No. 84 overall, No. 17 WR), signed with Georgia
TJ Moore (No. 89 overall, No. 18 WR), signed with Clemson
James Peoples (No. 95 overall, No. 7 RB), signed with Ohio State
Team West
Five-stars
Justin Scott (No. 15 overall, No. 3 DL), signed with Miami
Ryan Wingo (No. 24 overall, No. 8 WR), signed with Texas
Cam Williams (No. 29 overall, No. 9 WR), signed with Notre Dame
Four-stars
Taylor Tatum (No. 38 overall, No. 1 RB), signed with Oklahoma
Gatlin Bair (No. 43 overall, No. 11 WR)
Nate Frazier (No. 57 overall, No. 2 RB), signed with Georgia
Marquise Lightfoot (No. 60 overall, No. 5 EDGE), signed with Miami
Carter Nelson (No. 61 overall, No. 4 TE), signed with Nebraska
Zabien Brown (No. 62 overall, No. 5 CB), signed with Alabama
Drelon Miller (No. 65 overall, No. 14 WR), signed with Colorado
Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa (No. 66 overall, No. 6 LB), signed with Notre Dame
Xavier Jordan (No. 67 overall, No. 15 WR), signed with USC
Aaron Flowers (No. 71 overall, No. 7 S), signed with Oregon
Christian Bentancur (No. 77 overall, No. 7 TE), signed with Clemson
Grant Brix (No, 78 overall, No. 5 OT), signed with Nebraska
Marcelles Williams (No. 91 overall, No. 9 CB), signed with USC
Charleston Collins (No. 96, No. 14 DL), signed with Arkansas
