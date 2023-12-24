2024 Alabama-signee QB Julian Sayin is already on campus

The 2024 early signing period has passed and Alabama landed some highly-touted recruits, including five-star quarterback Julian Sayin. A recent TikTok shared by Crimson Tide defensive back Terrion Arnold shows that Sayin is already in Tuscaloosa with the team.

Sayin chose the Tide over other big-name programs like Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame and others.

Current quarterback Jalen Milroe recently announced that he would be returning for the 2024 season, which means he will remain at the helm of the Alabama offense for Sayin’s freshman season. The future, however, could belong to Sayin.

While he’s restricted in what he can do with the team, it is interesting to see him already be on campus, interacting with his future teammates. The quarterback position is the most important in football, so he must develop relationships with those around him.

Look who's already in the locker room 👀

