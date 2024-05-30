(U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo.) — The Mountain West Conference released the 2024 U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) football schedule on Thursday afternoon, May 30 which features six games in Falcon Stadium and 11 games that will be nationally televised.

All games are scheduled to take place on Saturdays, and included in those selected for national television are both service academy games; Navy at Air Force on Oct. 5 and Air Force at Army on Nov. 2.

According to Air Force football’s website, the Falcons open the season on Aug. 31 when they host Merrimack at 1:30 p.m. Air Force will host in-state rival Colorado State on Oct. 19.

View the full 2024 Air Force football schedule below:

