2024 Ada News All-Star Classic Rosters
May 16—Following are the updated rosters for the 49th annual Ada News All-Star Classic to be held Saturday, May 25, inside Ada High School's Cougar Activity Center. The girls game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. with the boys game to follow at 8 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 per student. Preliminary rounds for the 3-point Shoot Out and Slam Dunk Contest will begin at 4 p.m. Those contests are open to any varsity player in the area (not just seniors).
EAST BOYS
Brayden Tatum Allen
Easton Ledo Allen
Jordyn Litson Asher
Gary Raney Byng
Camby Poorbuffalo Byng
Ryfle Gold Coalgate
Davin Weller Tupelo
Logan Hulbutta Vanoss
Layne Thrower Vanoss
Head Coach: Greg Mills, Allen
WEST BOYS
George Maddox Ada
Devon MacCollister Ada
Carter Colombe Ada
Izaia King Holdenville
Jace McCoy Holdenville
Sam Brown Latta
Kaden Darnell Roff
Ashton Bierce Stonewall
Jamison Carrington Stonewall
Garrett Gambrell Stonewall
Head Coach: Cody Nall, Ada
WEST GIRLS
Madi McFarland Holdenville
Ryleigh Hill Holdenville
Kate Williams Latta
Shelbey Ensey Roff
Brianna Bess Roff
Faith Ross Stonewall
Grace Wright Stratford
Launa Raymo Stratford
Rasey Runyan Sulphur
Kinzi Adkison Sulphur
Alternates: Kaylie Cranford of Roff and Cylee Null of Holdenville.
Head Coach: Whitney Robertson, Roff
EAST GIRLSMakaviya Nelson Ada
Ava Laden Allen
Ryleigh Reeser Asher
Payton Leba Asher
Alona Cooper Byng
Brylee Baird Byng
Cadence Carlos Byng
Avery Ellis Vanoss
Eryn Khoury Vanoss
Head Coach: Luke Clark, Byng.