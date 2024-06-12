2024 ACC-SEC Challenge: See all 16 matchups for college basketball event

The 2024-25 college basketball season isn’t tipping off for another five months, but one of the sport’s marquee non-conference events has been set.

Matchups for the second annual ACC-SEC Challenge have been determined, a total of 16 games scheduled Dec. 3-4.

Game times and ESPN network assignments will be announced later.

Reigning Final Four participant Alabama will play at North Carolina while Auburn will play at Duke. All four teams are widely projected to be top-10 squads for the 2024-25 season. The game between the Crimson Tide and Tar Heels is a rematch of Alabama’s 89-87 victory in the Sweet 16 of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

In its first season under coach John Calipari, Arkansas will take on Miami while Calipari’s former school, Kentucky, will hit the road to play against Clemson. Tennessee, a season removed from its Elite Eight run and with a restocked roster, will host Syracuse.

SEC newcomers Texas and Oklahoma are set to face NC State and Georgia Tech, respectively. The reconfigured leagues feature an uneven number of teams, meaning two programs from the 18-team ACC — new arrivals Stanford and SMU — got left out of the event this year.

The ACC-SEC Challenge debuted in 2023, replacing the longstanding ACC-Big Ten Challenge. The conferences split the matchups last season, with ACC and SEC teams each winning seven games.

ACC-SEC Challenge 2024 matchups

Here’s a full list of the ACC-SEC Challenge games for 2024:

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Syracuse at Tennessee

Arkansas at Miami

Cal at Missouri

Florida State at LSU

Georgia Tech at Oklahoma

Kentucky at Clemson

Notre Dame at Georgia

Ole Miss at Louisville

South Carolina at Boston College

Wake Forest at Texas A&M

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Alabama at North Carolina

Auburn at Duke

Pitt at Mississippi State

Texas at NC State

Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech

Virginia at Florida

