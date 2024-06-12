2024 ACC-SEC Challenge: See all 16 matchups for college basketball event
The 2024-25 college basketball season isn’t tipping off for another five months, but one of the sport’s marquee non-conference events has been set.
Matchups for the second annual ACC-SEC Challenge have been determined, a total of 16 games scheduled Dec. 3-4.
Game times and ESPN network assignments will be announced later.
Reigning Final Four participant Alabama will play at North Carolina while Auburn will play at Duke. All four teams are widely projected to be top-10 squads for the 2024-25 season. The game between the Crimson Tide and Tar Heels is a rematch of Alabama’s 89-87 victory in the Sweet 16 of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
In its first season under coach John Calipari, Arkansas will take on Miami while Calipari’s former school, Kentucky, will hit the road to play against Clemson. Tennessee, a season removed from its Elite Eight run and with a restocked roster, will host Syracuse.
SEC newcomers Texas and Oklahoma are set to face NC State and Georgia Tech, respectively. The reconfigured leagues feature an uneven number of teams, meaning two programs from the 18-team ACC — new arrivals Stanford and SMU — got left out of the event this year.
The ACC-SEC Challenge debuted in 2023, replacing the longstanding ACC-Big Ten Challenge. The conferences split the matchups last season, with ACC and SEC teams each winning seven games.
ACC-SEC Challenge 2024 matchups
Here’s a full list of the ACC-SEC Challenge games for 2024:
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Syracuse at Tennessee
Arkansas at Miami
Cal at Missouri
Florida State at LSU
Georgia Tech at Oklahoma
Kentucky at Clemson
Notre Dame at Georgia
Ole Miss at Louisville
South Carolina at Boston College
Wake Forest at Texas A&M
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Alabama at North Carolina
Auburn at Duke
Pitt at Mississippi State
Texas at NC State
Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech
Virginia at Florida
