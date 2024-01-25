Advertisement
2024 ACC schedule: Stanford, Cal to open conference play across the country in expanded league

Ryan Young
Staff writer
The new-look ACC now officially has a football schedule for this fall.

The ACC announced its full 17-team schedule for the 2024 season on Wednesday ahead of Cal, Stanford and SMU joining the league this summer. The league had already revealed its scheduling model through the 2030 season, but official dates for the 2024 season weren’t unveiled until Wednesday.

Fans will get a great look at the new ACC right away, too. Stanford will open ACC play at Syracuse, about 2,800 miles away, on Friday, Sept. 20. Cal will then follow suit at Florida State, about 2,600 miles away, the next day. SMU will then host Florida State the following weekend in its first conference game.

Florida State and Georgia Tech will open the college football season in Ireland on Aug. 24, too. Each team will play eight conference games without divisions, and teams will play every other school at least twice over the next seven seasons. Non-California teams will travel to California three times over the next seven seasons, but will not do so in back-to-back seasons. There are 16 protected rivalries that the ACC created — including Stanford-Cal, Stanford-SMU and Cal-SMU.

"The 2024 ACC football schedule is significant for so many reasons. As always, there's tremendous anticipation and excitement surrounding the upcoming season, which this year will include our newest members in Cal, SMU and Stanford," ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said in a statement.

"Throughout the entire process — from creating the new model and building the complete 2024 schedule — the membership was incredibly thoughtful and committed to producing an exciting, fair, and balanced schedule with our student-athlete experience as the top priority. Between first-time matchups, meaningful rivalry games and once again playing arguably the toughest collection of non-conference opponents — there will be no shortage of interest in ACC football throughout the season."

Below are the 2024 schedules for each of the teams in the ACC.

Boston College

  • at Florida State

  • vs. Duquesne

  • at Missouri

  • vs. Michigan State

  • vs. Western Kentucky

  • at Virginia

  • at Virginia Tech

  • vs. Louisville

  • vs. Syracuse

  • at SMU

  • vs. North Carolina

  • vs. Pittsburgh

Cal

  • vs. UC Davis

  • at Auburn

  • vs. San Diego State

  • at Florida State

  • vs. Miami

  • at Pittsburgh

  • vs. Syracuse

  • vs. NC State

  • at Oregon State

  • at Wake Forest

  • vs. Stanford

  • at SMU

Clemson

  • vs. Georgia (in Atlanta)

  • vs. Appalachian State

  • vs. NC State

  • vs. Stanford

  • at Florida State

  • at Wake Forest

  • vs. Virginia

  • vs. Louisville

  • at Virginia Tech

  • at Pittsburgh

  • vs. The Citadel

  • vs. South Carolina

Duke

  • vs. Elon

  • at Northwestern

  • vs. UConn

  • at Middle Tennessee

  • vs. North Carolina

  • at Georgia Tech

  • vs. Florida State

  • vs. SMU

  • at Miami

  • at NC State

  • vs. Virginia Tech

  • at Wake Forest

Florida State

  • vs. Georgia Tech (in Ireland)

  • vs. Boston College

  • vs. Memphis

  • vs. Cal

  • at SMU

  • vs. Clemson

  • at Duke

  • at Miami

  • vs. North Carolina

  • at Notre Dame

  • vs. Charleston Southern

  • vs. Florida

Georgia Tech

  • vs. Florida State (in Ireland)

  • vs. Georgia State

  • at Syracuse

  • vs. VMU

  • at Louisville

  • vs. Duke

  • at North Carolina

  • vs. Notre Dame (in Atlanta)

  • at Virginia Tech

  • vs. Miami

  • vs. NC State

  • at Georgia

Louisville

  • vs. Austin Peay

  • vs. Jacksonville State

  • vs. Georgia Tech

  • at Notre Dame

  • vs. SMU

  • at Virginia

  • vs. Miami

  • at Boston College

  • at Clemson

  • at Stanford

  • vs. Pittsburgh

  • at Kentucky

Miami

  • at Florida

  • vs. Florida A&M

  • vs. Ball State

  • at South Florida

  • vs. Virginia Tech

  • at Cal

  • at Louisville

  • vs. Florida State

  • vs. Duke

  • at Georgia Tech

  • vs. Wake Forest

  • at Syracuse

North Carolina

  • at Minnesota

  • vs. Charlotte

  • vs. North Carolina Central

  • vs. James Madison

  • at Duke

  • vs. Pittsburgh

  • vs. Georgia Tech

  • at Virginia

  • at Florida State

  • vs. Wake Forest

  • at Boston College

  • vs. NC State

NC State

  • vs. Western Carolina

  • vs. Tennessee (in Charlotte)

  • vs. Louisiana Tech

  • at Clemson

  • vs. Northern Illinois

  • at Wake Forest

  • vs. Syracuse

  • at Cal

  • vs. Stanford

  • vs. Duke

  • at Georgia Tech

  • at North Carolina

Pittsburgh

  • vs. Kent State

  • at Cincinnati

  • vs. West Virginia

  • vs. Youngstown State

  • at North Carolina

  • vs. Cal

  • vs. Syracuse

  • at SMU

  • vs. Virginia

  • vs. Clemson

  • at Louisville

  • at Boston College

SMU

  • vs. Houston Christian

  • vs. BYU

  • vs. TCU

  • vs. Florida State

  • at Louisville

  • at Stanford

  • at Duke

  • vs. Pittsburgh

  • vs. Boston College

  • at Virginia

  • vs. Cal

Stanford

  • vs. TCU

  • vs. Cal Poly

  • at Syracuse

  • at Clemson

  • vs. Virginia Tech

  • at Notre Dame

  • vs. SMU

  • vs. Wake Forest

  • at NC State

  • vs. Louisville

  • at Cal

  • at San Jose State

Syracuse

  • vs. Ohio

  • vs. Georgia Tech

  • vs. Stanford

  • vs. Holy Cross

  • at UNLV

  • at NC State

  • at Pittsburgh

  • vs. Virginia Tech

  • at Boston College

  • at Cal

  • vs. UConn

  • vs. Miami

Virginia

  • vs. Richmond

  • at Wake Forest

  • vs. Maryland

  • at Coastal Carolina

  • vs. Boston College

  • vs. Louisville

  • at Clemson

  • vs. North Carolina

  • at Pittsburgh

  • at Notre Dame

  • vs. SMU

  • at Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech

  • at Vanderbilt

  • vs. Marshall

  • at Old Dominion

  • vs. Rutgers

  • at Miami

  • at Stanford

  • vs. Boston College

  • vs. Georgia Tech

  • at Syracuse

  • vs. Clemson

  • at Duke

  • vs. Virginia

Wake Forest

  • vs. North Carolina A&T

  • vs. Virginia

  • vs. Ole Miss

  • vs. Louisiana

  • at NC State

  • vs. Clemson

  • at UConn

  • at Stanford

  • vs. Cal

  • at North Carolina

  • at Miami

  • vs. Duke