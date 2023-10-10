2024 5-Star WR Micah Hudson reportedly had a successful visit to Texas A&M

Despite Texas A&M’s 26-20 loss to Alabama last Saturday afternoon, the weekend was still a success, as over 300 prospects from the 2024, 2025, and 2026 recruiting cycles made their way to College Station.

Leading the pack, 2024 five-star wide receiver Micah Hudson, who is currently committed to Texas Tech, took his first official campus visit, and by the looks of it, Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher and his staff made significant headway with the elite offensive talent.

After attending the game among the 108,000 attending inside a raucous Kyle Field, his visit didn’t end there, as Hudson reportedly stayed the entire weekend into Sunday and attended the Texas A&M Women’s Soccer game against No. 19 Alabama, where the Aggies defeated the Tide 3-1.

Even though the Aggies failed to seal the deal against the Crimson Tide’s talented but beatable team, mid-season losses in the SEC are a frustrating part of competing in the toughest conference in the country. Albeit this sudden change of scenery at the quarterback position after the season-ending injury to Conner Weigman, Hudson likely knows that the Aggies’ future on offense is higher than most, including that of Texas Tech.

2024 five-star Micah Hudson was in attendance for the A&M soccer game. Interesting devolopment. Official is going well for the five-star. pic.twitter.com/Wy8uGlR1dz — Landyn Rosow (@RivalsLandyn) October 9, 2023

While Texas A&M’s talented 2024 wide receiver class is by far one of the top collections in the cycle, Hudson’s incredibly versatile skill set combined with his elite speed would put this group over the top, joining an already established wide receiver group that will likely include Evan Stewart, Noah Thomas, Jahdae Walker, Moose Muhammad, Micah Tease, and Raymond Cottrell in 2024.

According to Rivals, Micah Hudson is currently positioned as the 6th-ranked player in the 2024 class, the 2nd-ranked wide receiver prospect, and the 2nd-ranked player in Texas.

Texas A&M will travel to face the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 2:30 p.m. CT, inside Neyland Stadium (TV: CBS).

