2024 5-Star SF Liam McNeeley lists Alabama in top 6

Small forward Liam McNeeley of the 2024 class released his top schools’ list on Saturday. Alabama made the cut as a finalist to land his commitment.

McNeeley is a native of Richardson, Texas but plays for Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida. The school is known for generating some of the nation’s top talent.

As a junior, McNeeley averaged 12.4 points per game, 4.0 rebounds per game, and 2.2 assists per game. He also shot an efficient 50% from the floor.

Thus far, McNeeley has not taken a visit to Alabama. That could change, however. In a previous interview with On3, McNeeley had this to say:

“They got all new coaches. Coach (Christian) Pino just hit me up a few days ago, and we’re starting to grow that relationship. I saw them watching me this April.”

There aren’t current plans for McNeeley to visit Alabama, but that could change as the relationship between McNeeley and the coaching staff develops.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Liam McNeeley’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 5 13 2 2 Rivals 5 7 – – ESPN 5 8 2 3 On3 Recruiting 5 11 3 4 247 Composite 5 7 1 1

Vitals

Hometown Richardson, Texas Projected Position Small forward Height 6-7 Weight 190 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on June 15, 2022

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Top schools

Alabama

Indiana

Michigan

Texas

Oklahoma

Kansas

Twitter

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire