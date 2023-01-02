2024 5-star Safety KJ Bolden lists Alabama among top schools list

In recent years, Alabama has been able to heavily recruit in the state of Georgia. More specifically, the Tide has been able to recruit Buford High School particularly well. In the past, they have landed highly-rated prospects Jake Pope, Isaiah Bond, Seth McLaughlin, and Justice Haynes. On Sunday, 2024 five-star safety KJ Bolden released his top schools with Alabama making the list as a finalist.

Bolden is one of the premier prospects in the 2024 recruiting cycle that the Alabama coaching staff is pursuing. Considering that he was a high school teammate of Haynes, it could help Alabama’s chances of landing his commitment.

At this time, Georgia is the favorite to land Bolden at 33.8% likelihood, according to On3’s RPM.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down KJ Bolden’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 5 2 1 1 Rivals 4 20 2 2 ESPN 5 3 1 1 On3 Recruiting 4 11 2 1 247 Composite 5 4 2 1

Vitals

Hometown Buford, Georgia Projected Position Safety Height 6-1 Weight 185 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on December 6, 2021

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Top schools

