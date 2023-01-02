2024 5-star Safety KJ Bolden lists Alabama among top schools list
In recent years, Alabama has been able to heavily recruit in the state of Georgia. More specifically, the Tide has been able to recruit Buford High School particularly well. In the past, they have landed highly-rated prospects Jake Pope, Isaiah Bond, Seth McLaughlin, and Justice Haynes. On Sunday, 2024 five-star safety KJ Bolden released his top schools with Alabama making the list as a finalist.
Bolden is one of the premier prospects in the 2024 recruiting cycle that the Alabama coaching staff is pursuing. Considering that he was a high school teammate of Haynes, it could help Alabama’s chances of landing his commitment.
At this time, Georgia is the favorite to land Bolden at 33.8% likelihood, according to On3’s RPM.
Roll Tide Wire breaks down KJ Bolden’s recruiting profile.
Rankings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
5
2
1
1
Rivals
4
20
2
2
ESPN
5
3
1
1
On3 Recruiting
4
11
2
1
247 Composite
5
4
2
1
Vitals
Hometown
Buford, Georgia
Projected Position
Safety
Height
6-1
Weight
185
Class
2024
Recruiting
Landed an offer from Alabama on December 6, 2021
No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.
Top schools
Alabama
Florida State
South Carolina
Ole Miss
Happy new years I’ll be bck #GBG🫶🏽 @Coach_Davis22 @CoachApp35 @Hayesfawcett3 @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/ucFjDMZZ5y
— Khalil “KJ”Bolden (@KhalilBolden2) January 2, 2023