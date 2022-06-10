2024 5-star QB CJ Carr commits to Notre Dame over MSU, UM, others

Michigan State has come up just short on one of the top quarterback targets in the 2024 class.

Five-star quarterback CJ Carr announced where he’ll be playing his college ball on Thursday, and it sadly won’t be in East Lansing, Mich. Carr, the grandson of former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr, officially committed to Notre Dame on Thursday.

Michigan State was one of six finalists for Carr’s talents, with Notre Dame, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and LSU being the other schools in play. Carr hails from Saline, Mich. and is ranked as the No. 5 quarterback and No. 20 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2024 class.

Carr’s decision to commit to Notre Dame could influence another big-time quarterback prospect Michigan State is targeting — 2023 five-star prospect Dante Moore out of Detroit. Michigan State has made Moore a priority but Notre Dame was considered by some as the favorite to land him. Could Carr’s decision influence Moore to go elsewhere and maybe open the door for Michigan State? That may be a bit optimistic as a Spartans fan but is something to keep an eye on with Carr locking in with the Fighting Irish.

