2024 5-Star OL and Aggie commit Weston Davis cancelled his weekend visit to future SEC program

While all of us were focusing on Texas A&M’s SEC opening 27-10 win over Auburn on Saturday afternoon, a key piece of recruiting information regarding one of the Aggies’ top 2024 commits who, despite his commitment, is still taking visits to weigh his options.

2024 five-star offensive lineman Weston Davis committed to the Aggies in late June, being the first elite prospect to start the recruiting momentum train, leading to Texas A&M’s now 5th-ranked, 21-player deep 2024 cycle.

According to On3, Davis is currently positioned as the 18th player in the class, the 3rd-ranked offensive tackle, and the 4th-ranked player in Texas, already in the thick of his 2023 senior season at Beaumont (TX).

I will not be going on a visit to Texas! — weston Davis (@WestonDavis_75) September 23, 2023

Offered by the Texas Longhorns on Aug. 3, Davis was expected to take an official visit to Austin next weekend, and, to the surprise of many, Davis tweeted that he had canceled his visit, seemingly further solidifying his commitment to the Maroon and White. Before committing to the Aggies, Davis had taken OVs to Oklahoma, Alabama, and LSU.

