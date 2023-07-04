2024 5-Star Edge Rusher Dylan Stewart Crystal Balled to Ohio State

Yesterday was a big day for Ohio State football recruiting as they landed a commitment from 5-star defensive tackle Justin Scott.

Scott is the top-ranked player in Illinois and the No. 14 overall player on the 247Sports Composite Rankings. This a massive addition for the Buckeyes’ 2024 class, especially considering that Michigan was also heavily in the mix to land Scott. (neener, neener)

Larry Johnson sealed the deal to make Justin Scott a Buckeye commit and now it appears Ohio State is in the lead to land 5-star edge rusher Dylan Stewart.

Stewart, who attends Friendship Collegiate Academy in Washington D.C., was crystal balled to the Buckeyes by three 247 sports site experts yesterday. This includes Director of Football Recruiting Steve Wilftong, National Recruiting Analyst Brian Dohn, and Ohio State insider Bill Kurelic.

On3 Director of Recruiting @ChadSimmons_ has the inside scoop on how Ohio State landed a surprise commitment from 5-star DL Justin Scott👀 Read (On3+): https://t.co/NWB95y8HgM pic.twitter.com/9UARdgvXoR — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) July 3, 2023

Nothing is a done deal yet, but as it stands Ohio State is in a good position to add another highly touted defensive lineman to their 2024 class that is currently ranked second in the nation behind Georgia by 247sports.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire