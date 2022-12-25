2024 5-star DL Joseph Stone lists Alabama as a finalist in his recruitment

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has made it clear that he is not slowing down on the recruiting trail anytime soon. The 2024 recruiting class has the chance to be just as bright believe it or not. On Friday, 2024 defensive lineman David Stone released his top ten schools and the Tide made the cut as a finalist.

Stone is originally from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. However, he transferred to IMG Academy to play for one of the nation’s most prestigious high school football programs in the country.

As a sophomore, he tallied 52 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and nine sacks. His strength and stature are two traits that can set him apart at the next level. It will be interesting to see how his recruitment unfolds.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Joseph Stone’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 5 4 1 2 Rivals 4 23 8 2 ESPN 4 14 6 1 On3 Recruiting 4 26 5 3 247 Composite 5 9 3 2

Vitals

Hometown Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Projected Position Defensive lineman Height 6-4 Weight 270 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on December 6, 2022

No visits to Alabama have been scheduled at this time.

Top schools

Twitter

Where should I go? https://t.co/zzdEEwX7Fm — David “Stoney” Stone Jr. (@iamdavidstonejr) December 23, 2022

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire