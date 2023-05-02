2024 5-star DL Dominick McKinley set to visit Texas A&M this summer

Texas A&M is set to host a litany of recruits this summer with a focus on the 2024 and 2025 recruiting cycles, and in an effort to continue landing some of the best defensive linemen every class to offer, it has been reported that five-star DL Dominick McKinley out Lafayette, Louisiana will visit College next month on June 9-11.

The Aggies offered McKinley back on Dec. 12th of last year, and the 6-5, 290 pound Acadiana High School product has received 20 plus offers including Alabama, LSU, Auburn, Oklahoma, Oregon, Michigan State, Florida, Colorado, and while his hometown LSU Tigers may have a slight edge, but never count out Texas A&M defensive line coach and recruiting ace Elijah Robinson due to his recent track record alone.

5-star DL Dominick McKinley has locked in three official visits, he tells @GHamilton_On3. Read (On3+): https://t.co/KpjxeSowyy pic.twitter.com/UdaIuk89YV — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) May 1, 2023

According to On3, Dominick McKinley is ranked as the 14th player in the 2024 cycle, the 3rd-ranked defensive lineman, and the No. 1-ranked prospect in Louisiana. As a multi-sport athlete, something Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher places an emphasis on during the recruiting process, Mckinley participates in the shot put, and posted three 47+ throws during his junior season in March, including a 47-11.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire