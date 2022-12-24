2024 5-star DL David Stone announces USC as one of his top schools

Oklahoma City (Okla.) native and IMG Academy five-star defensive lineman David Stone currently holds more than 32 offers, but he narrowed his list down to 10 earlier this week.

Stone announced his top 10 schools: USC, Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, LSU, Oregon, Michigan State, Miami-FL, Tennessee and Florida.

According to the recruiting prediction machine provided by On3 Sports, there’s a 96.7% chance that Stone will choose to play in his original home state and attend Oklahoma.

The Crystal Ball predictions at 247Sports also have Stone becoming a Sooner when he makes his decision.

Stone grew up in Oklahoma rooting for the Sooners, so it wouldn’t be surprising at all to see him land in Norman, but Michigan State and USC are definitely the next teams in the mix.

USC currently is ranked 11th in the 2024 recruiting class with three hard commits that include: Joey Olsen, Aaron Butler, Jason Robinson all four star recruits at their respective positions.

