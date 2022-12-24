2024 5-star DL David Stone has Oregon among top schools

The Oregon Ducks are coming off of one of the most impressive signing days in school history, and they’ve already gotten a jump start on the 2024 recruiting cycle, landing a commitment from 4-star WR Jordan Anderson on Thursday morning.

The Ducks also got some good news in the 2024 class on Friday, with 5-star defensive lineman David Stone narrowing his recruitment down to 10 schools, with Oregon in the mix.

Stone is one of the premier players in the 2024 class, ranked by 247Sports as the No. 4 overall player and No. 2 DL in the nation. He took a visit to Eugene earlier this year and will likely find his way out west again in the future as he continues his recruiting process.

David Stone Recruiting Profile

Twitter

BREAKING: Five-Star DL David Stone is down to 🔟 Schools The 6’5 280 DL from Oklahoma City, OK is ranked as the No. 1 DL in the 2024 Class.https://t.co/0ECko9Tcya pic.twitter.com/Qdj8aW5zal — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 23, 2022

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 5 98 OK DL Rivals 4 6.0 OK DL ESPN 89 OK DL On3 Recruiting 4 94 OK DL 247 Composite 5 0.9942 OK DL

Vitals

Hometown Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Projected Position Defensive Tackle Height 6-foot-4 Weight 255 pounds Class 2024

Recruitment

Will visit Oregon on June 24, 2022

Received Oregon offer on September 16, 2022

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Oklahoma Sooners

Texas A&M Aggies

Alabama Crimson Tide

USC Trojans

Miami Hurricanes

LSU Tigers

Michigan State Spartans

Florida Gators

Tennessee Volunteers

Highlights

