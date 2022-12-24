2024 5-star DL David Stone has Oregon among top schools
The Oregon Ducks are coming off of one of the most impressive signing days in school history, and they’ve already gotten a jump start on the 2024 recruiting cycle, landing a commitment from 4-star WR Jordan Anderson on Thursday morning.
The Ducks also got some good news in the 2024 class on Friday, with 5-star defensive lineman David Stone narrowing his recruitment down to 10 schools, with Oregon in the mix.
Stone is one of the premier players in the 2024 class, ranked by 247Sports as the No. 4 overall player and No. 2 DL in the nation. He took a visit to Eugene earlier this year and will likely find his way out west again in the future as he continues his recruiting process.
David Stone Recruiting Profile
BREAKING: Five-Star DL David Stone is down to 🔟 Schools
The 6’5 280 DL from Oklahoma City, OK is ranked as the No. 1 DL in the 2024 Class.https://t.co/0ECko9Tcya pic.twitter.com/Qdj8aW5zal
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 23, 2022
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
5
98
OK
DL
Rivals
4
6.0
OK
DL
ESPN
89
OK
DL
On3 Recruiting
4
94
OK
DL
247 Composite
5
0.9942
OK
DL
Vitals
Hometown
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Projected Position
Defensive Tackle
Height
6-foot-4
Weight
255 pounds
Class
2024
Recruitment
Will visit Oregon on June 24, 2022
Received Oregon offer on September 16, 2022
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Oklahoma Sooners
Texas A&M Aggies
Alabama Crimson Tide
USC Trojans
Miami Hurricanes
LSU Tigers
Michigan State Spartans
Florida Gators
Tennessee Volunteers
Highlights