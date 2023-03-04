2024 5-Star DL David Stone “loves” Texas A&M so far in the midst of his official weekend visit

We all have a love/hate relationship with social media, especially Twitter, but when it comes to real-life updates regarding certain ultra-talented high school football prospects, especially during their many weekend visits to what could be their future collegiate destination, it doesn’t get any better for a writer like myself.

On Friday, 2024 5-Star Defensive tackle David Stone out of the prestigious IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, is set to make an unofficial visit to Texas A&M on Saturday, March 4th, which was first reported by 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong.

As we all know, out-of-state recruits usually show up at any campus the day before their “official” or “unofficial” visit takes place that following Saturday or Sunday, which certainly seemed to be the case for David Stone, who tweeted out on Friday night, “Man I love A&M”, which of course is a very positive sign ahead of his weekend tour the best athletic facilities college football has to offer.

Man I love A&M! — David “Stoney” Stone Jr. (@iamdavidstonejr) March 4, 2023

From a recruiting perspective, David Stone is an absolute stud on the gridiron, as 247Sports Southeastern recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins states in the first part of his scouting profile,

“A disruptive force in the middle that wins with an explosive get-off and heavy hands. Transferred into the national powerhouse that is IMG Academy in advance of his junior season and carved out a role right away up front for a team that finished ranked No. 5 in the MaxPreps Top 25. The type of interior lineman that offers plenty of value as a pass rusher as he quickly shoots into the backfield and gets to work.”

No matter what Stone’s recruiting projections are at this time, Texas A&M will always be in the running in some fashion due to their recent success in recruiting some of the top defensive line prospects in the past two seasons, including 4 2022 5-star defensive tackles in Walter Nolan, Shemar Stewart, LT Overton, and Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, and 2023 5-star defensive tackle David Hicks Jr. According to 247Sports, Stone is rated as the 4th best player in the country, 2nd ranked defensive lineman, and No.1 ranked player in the state of Florida.

