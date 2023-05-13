2024 5-Star DL Aydin Breland places Texas A&M among his Top 10 program list

The Aggies have placed a premium on recruiting top-tier talent on the defensive line since head coach Jimbo Fisher and defensive line coach Elijah Robinson entered the picture, signing at least one five-star prospect at the position in the last three recruiting cycles, with their most recent addition being versatile five-star DL David Hicks Jr.

As the focus has shifted to the 2024 cycle, one prospect on the defensive line, five-star Aydin Breland, has some of the most dominant tape I have seen in quite some time, as the Mater Dei product has received over 20 plus offers so far, and released his Top 10 program list as he begins to narrow down his options. Within his list, Breland has included Georgia, Oregon, USC, Ohio State, Michigan, Miami, Tennessee, Nebraska, LSU, and of course, Texas A&M.

According to 247Sports, Breland is the 25th-ranked player, and 4th-ranked defensive lineman in the 2024 class, and the 2nd-ranked player in California. Standing at 6-5 and 290 pounds, Breland recorded 24 tackles, 10.4 tackles for loss, and 4 sacks during his 2022 junior season, just scratching the surface of his enormous potential going forward.

After taking an unofficial visit to College Station last October, Texas A&M offered Breland on Oct. 31, and while an official visit has yet to be announced, I assume plans are being made as we speak.

