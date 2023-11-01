2024 5-Star DL and Aggie commit Dominick McKinley has reportedly cancelled his visit to future SEC program

For many Aggies fans, Texas A&M’s (5-3, 3-2 SEC) underwhelming 2023 season, even with four critical games left on the schedule to hopefully right the ship, are worried that the lack of consistency on the field under sixth-year head coach Jimbo Fisher will directly affect the recent recruiting success within the Aggies 5th-ranked 2024 recruiting class.

While the class has lost two prospects in the form of four-star wide receiver Drelon Miller and four-star offensive lineman Weston Davis, both players had not been completely locked in due to their connection with LSU, as Davis committed to the Tigers late last week. Concerning Drelon Miller, Fisher, and his staff hosted the talented pass catcher last weekend during the Aggies’ 30-17 win over South Carolina, a good sign moving forward.

Even more positive news came through the wire on Tuesday, as highly coveted 2024 five-star defensive lineman and Texas A&M commit Dominick McKinley has reportedly canceled his upcoming visit with the Texas Longhorns, who will be joining the SEC in 2024.

According to @HankSouth247, 5-Star DL Dominick McKinkey has no plans to visit Texas this weekend or in a couple weeks against Texas Tech. Communication has sparked up in the last week but the elite talent seems locked in with Texas A&M. — CFB Recruiting (@RecruitClique) October 31, 2023

McKinley is currently positioned as the 31st-ranked prospect in the 2024 cycle, the No. 1-ranked player in Louisiana, and the 7th-ranked defensive lineman, where he committed to Texas A&M on Sept. 1 after many predicted he would stay close to home with LSU.

When the report came out that McKinley was planning a visit to Austin (TX), 247Sports Texas recruiting analyst Hank South noted that the Longhorns were still in play, making this sudden cancellation a probable sign that the Acadiana (LA) native is locked in with the Maroon and White.

During his 2022 junior season, McKinley recorded 86 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, and two interceptions.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire