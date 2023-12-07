2024 5-Star DL and Aggie commit Dominick McKinley is set to take an official visit to Texas A&M

While some fans are new to the head coach transition period encompassing semi-drastic change to the roster, new Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko is one of many to endure the wrath of the transfer portal, which he’ll also have to use to put a curb any more future losses.

If you’re keeping track, eleven Aggies have now entered the portal, including several on the defensive line, headlined by Walter Nolen and Fadil Diggs, who announced their portal intentions on Wednesday afternoon.

Focusing on the future, 2024 five-star defensive lineman Dominick McKinley remains committed to the Aggies despite the firing of former head coach Jimbo Fisher, combined with beloved DL coach Elijah Robinson departing for Syracuse as soon as next month.

While Robinson’s exit has likely impacted McKinley’s decision-making, Mike Elko’s defensive background, including serving as A&M’s defensive coordinator for four years under Fisher, certainly helps, while new D-line coach Sean Spencer has an extensive recruiting background, including helping Penn State land future Hall of Fame linebacker Micah Parsons.

According to 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong, McKinley is set to take an official visit to College Station this weekend after committing to the Aggies back on Sept. 1, possibly securing his commitment after meeting with both Elko and Spener for an extended period to discuss how he can make an immediate impact on the defensive line as soon as the 2024 season.

While things may look dreary among all the transfer portal-related chaos, good news is on the horizon.

