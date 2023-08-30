2024 5-Star Defensive tackle has received a prediction to land with Texas A&M

Texas A&M will kick off the 2023 college football season on Saturday, Sept. 2, against New Mexico inside what should be a packed Kyle Field. Still, before we shift into the highest gear, some big-time recruiting news just dropped concerning one of the Aggie’s last remaining 2024 recruiting targets, 2024 five-star defensive tackle Dominick McKinley.

On Wednesday, Rivals/Texas A&M recruiting insider Landyn Rosow submitted his final prediction for McKinley to land with the Aggies over Texas and Oklahoma. Even though both programs have made substantial progress this summer, Jimbo Fisher and his staff, specifically defensive line coach Elijah Robinson, deserve credit for making an early impact during McKinley’s official visit to College Station on June 9.

On3 Industry Ranking 5-star DL Dominick McKinley will announce his commitment at 3:30 p.m. central September 1 at Acadiana High. The Finalists:

Texas A&M, Texas, Ohio State, Oklahoma and LSU https://t.co/Qrrugqk6bo pic.twitter.com/VQLqeyU5GN — Gerry Hamilton (@GHamilton_On3) August 28, 2023

According to Rivals, McKinley is currently positioned as the 116th-ranked player in the 2024 cycle, the fourth-ranked defensive tackle prospect, and the fourth-ranked player in Louisiana, as he is set to enter his senior season at Acadiana (LA) after recording 86 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, ten sacks, and two interceptions during his impressive 2022 junior campaign.

McKinley will announce his commitment at Acadiana High School on Friday, Sept. 1, at 3:30 p.m. CT. and will choose between Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, and Ohio State.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire