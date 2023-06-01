2024 5-Star cornerback Kobe Black announces official visit to Oklahoma

If it’s anything like last year as we enter into the summer months, recruiting will soon start to take off for the Oklahoma Sooners.

One prospect Sooner fans should keep an eye on is 2024 five-star cornerback Kobe Black who announced on Twitter he’ll be in Norman next Friday, June 9.

I’ll be taking my Official Visit to Oklahoma June 9th @OU_Football @JayValai — Kobe Black (@lilkb2xx) May 31, 2023

June 9 is shaping up to be a big recruiting weekend for the Sooners as five-star DL Williams Nwaneri is also expected to be there along with four-star cornerback Kaleb Beasley among others.

The Sooners made Black’s top 11 back in April and they’ll be competing against LSU, Ohio State, Alabama, USC, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Oregon, Texas, TCU and Florida for his commitment.

Black is another highly talented guy the Sooners hope to add to this DB room as they head into SEC play in 2024 but it won’t be an easy recruiting battle to win. He’s currently projected to go to Texas according to On3 and Rivals.

As we saw just last year with the recruitment of 5-Star defensive back Peyton Bowen, the Sooners are never out of it as Jay Valai and Brent Venables hope to lure the Texas native to the Sooner state.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire