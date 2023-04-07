2024 5-Star Cornerback Kobe Black includes Oklahoma in top 11

As the spring progresses, the Oklahoma Sooners continue to build positive momentum in the 2024 recruiting cycle. On Thursday, five-star cornerback Kobe Black included the Oklahoma Sooners in his top 11.

The Sooners were joined by some of the heavy hitters in college football. Alabama, LSU, Oregon, Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M, Florida, TCU, Nebraska, and USC were also named in the top 11 released via Black’s Twitter account.

Black’s a five-star player in the 247Sports composite rankings and is considered a top-five cornerback across the board. Both 247Sports and On3 consider him to be a top 20 player in the 2024 recruiting class, while Rivals has him at No. 34 and ESPN at No. 41.

“I like them,” Black told On3’s Chad Simmons in March (On3+). “I like Oklahoma a lot, I like the way they coach. They’re like family, really, there.”

Kobe Black plays in all three phases for his high school squad, displaying good speed and a fluidity that allows him to move well in space. He does a really good job breaking on the football and is a natural playmaker.

In 2021, he was the District 9-4A D-II Defensive Newcomer of the Year and in 2022, he was an 11-4A D-II all-district selection at wide receiver and cornerback.

Kobe Black’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall Position State ESPN 4 34 5 5 Rivals 4 41 4 4 247Sports 5 15 2 2 247 Composite 5 16 3 3 On3 Recruiting 4 17 3 4 On3 Industry 5 14 2 3

Vitals

Hometown Waco, Texas Projected Position Cornerback Height 6-2 Weight 190 lbs

Recruitment

Offered January 21, 2022

Unofficial Visit March 4, 2023

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Twitter

My recruitment is 100% open🙏 pic.twitter.com/rxHBIbEJ2m — Kobe Black (@lilkb2xx) April 6, 2023

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=1367]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire