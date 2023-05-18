2024 5-Star CB Charles Lester III down to three schools, Alabama firmly in the mix

Cornerback Charles Lester III of the 2024 class has narrowed his list of potential schools down to three: Alabama, Georgia, and Florida State. While doing so, he also eliminated Ohio State from his list of finalists. Interestingly enough, he has scheduled an official visit to Colorado as well.

Lester III has been a priority target at cornerback for the Alabama coaching staff since receiving an offer from the Tide in January of 2022.

He has scheduled his official visits and is slated to visit to Tuscaloosa from June 2-4.

The other schools that will receive official visits are Colorado (June 9-11), Florida State (June 16-18), and Georgia (June 23-25).

Lester III is trending to Florida State as the Seminoles were his favorite school growing up. However, the three other programs mentioned are each making strong pushes to land Lester’s commitment as well.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Charles Lester III’s recruiting profile.

Film

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 5 30 5 3 Rivals 4 28 9 1 ESPN 4 31 6 5 On3 Recruiting 4 15 4 3 247 Composite 5 15 4 2

Vitals

Hometown Sarasota, Florida Projected Position Cornerback Height 6-1 Weight 171 Class 2024

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on January 26, 2022

Has taken four unofficial visits to Alabama at this time

Top schools

Alabama

Georgia

Florida State

Twitter

Sorry for confusion! Here is my official visit schedule! (i will no longer take an official to Ohio state University) i am down to 3 schools (UA, FSU, UGA) all questions should be answered here!

Alabama🐘:June 2-4

Colorado🦬: June 9-11

FSU🍢: June16-18

Georgia🐶: June 23-25 — 5🌟charles “CL3” lester III (@cl3slimee) May 17, 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire