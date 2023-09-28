2024 5-Star Athlete Terry Bussey has committed to Texas A&M

Boom! Texas A&M has officially landed its most significant prospect in the 2024 cycle, as five-star wide receiver Terry Bussey excitingly committed to the Aggies on Thursday night, finally putting his long-winding recruiting journey to bed, or at least until he officially signs the dotted line in February.

Earlier this month, Bussey updated his official decision date after taking several visits to Alabama (Sept. 8), College Station (Sept. 16), and an official visit to LSU on Sept. 22, leading to his final five program list including Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas, LSU, and the current favorite to land the future superstar, Texas A&M.

Just like 2024 Aggie commit, five-star WR Cameron Coleman, it was the relationships developed with Texas A&M’s staff that sealed the deal, starting with head coach Jimbo Fisher and ending with TJ Rushing and Bryant Gross-Armiento, who was recently named one of the top recruiters in the country.

Bussey’s position versatility and impressive track speed have led to nearly every program having to narrow down his sole future postion after spending time at quarterback, wide receiver, and defensive back, as Fisher currently sees him as a cornerback in D.J. Durkin’s 4-2-5 scheme. Still, I wouldn’t be surprised if his future is in the slot due to his extensive time at wide receiver.

BREAKING: Five-Star ATH Terry Bussey tells me he has Committed to Texas A&M! The Top 20 Recruit in the ‘24 Class chose the Aggies over LSU, Oklahoma, & Texas “Aggieland let’s do it! Psalm 37:5”https://t.co/N6xwcNIguP pic.twitter.com/PZEdUORMNS — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) September 28, 2023

Amid his senior season at Timpson (TX), Bussey is currently positioned as the 19th-ranked player in the 2024 cycle, the 2nd-ranked athlete, and the 5th-ranked player in Texas, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

As by far the most productive player in the 2024 class, Bussey’s 2022 junior season at Timpson (TX) was downright legendary, playing at quarterback, wide receiver, and defensive back while accounting for 2,177 yards and 26 touchdowns with a 64% completion percentage as the starting quarterback while rushing for 2,596 yards and 46 touchdowns with a 14-yard per rush average. Bussey recorded over 115 tackles and five interceptions as a two-way player, with four returned for touchdowns as a defensive back.

Congratulations, Terry! Gig ’em!

