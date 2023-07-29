2024 5-star Athlete Terry Bussey has received four Crystal Ball Predictions to land with Texas A&M

One of the many 2024 prospects visiting this weekend during Texas A&M’s annual recruiting pool party is by far the leading favorite to land with the Aggies sooner than later, as five-star athlete Terry Bussey remains a clear favorite to join wide receiver Cameron Coleman as the second five-star prospect to joining the Aggies 2024 cycle.

As we’ve continued to update his standing with the program every week leading up to this weekend’s festivities, Bussey has now received four total Crystal Ball Predictions from 247Sports, as Oklahoma insider Collin Kennedy and national recruiting analyst Mike Roach join Steve Wiltfong and Brian Perroni in predicting what now seems inevitable.

While LSU and Oklahoma are doing everything in their power to get Bussey back for a visit, his relationship with Jimbo Fisher and his staff, specifically TJ Rushing and Bryant Gross-Armiento, who was recently named one of the top recruiters in the country.

Bussey’s position versatility has led to nearly every program having to narrow down his sole future postion after spending time at quarterback, wide receiver, and defensive back, as Fisher currently sees him as a cornerback in D.J. Durkin’s 4-2-5 scheme.

Bussey is currently positioned as the 15th-ranked player in the class, the 2nd-ranked athlete, and the 2nd-ranked player in Texas, as his upcoming 2023 senior season at Timpson High School is bound to be his most productive yet.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

More Football!

Texas A&M's 2023 fall football practice schedule has been released

Texas A&M versus Alabama ranked as a top 10 SEC matchup

Report: The Aggie football team has its annual open practice set or August 6th

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire