2024 5-Star and Aggie commit DL Dominick McKinley is set to visit Texas A&M next weekend

Earlier this week, 2024 five-star defensive lineman and current Texas A&M commit Dominick McKinley reportedly canceled his visit to Texas, as head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns staff have been likely taking advantage of the chaos surrounding A&M’s 2023 season.

However, the Aggies’ ascending defense has been the predominant bright spot, leading the country in sacks (33), while the defensive line has dominated in the trenches at a consistent rate.

While A&M’s 2024 recruiting class has seen two departures in four-star wide receiver Drelon Miller and four-star offensive tackle Weston Davis, who flipped his commitment to LSU, both players could still be in the fold before National Signing Day in February. This week, Rivals insider Landyn Rosow revealed that McKinley, instead of visiting Austin (TX), will return to College Station next weekend when the Aggies host Mississippi State on Saturday, Nov. 11.

4-star A&M commit Dominick McKinley tells me he's returning to A&M next weekend.

Dominick McKinley looks to be locked in with the Maroon & White after what he’s seen so far from the Aggie D this season while planning his collegiate future. While the Longhorns will still attempt to sway his decision for the next two months, another strong showing from the D-line next Saturday could further solidify his commitment.

Texas A&M will now travel to Oxford (MS) to face the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, Nov. 5, where the game will again air on ESPN at 11:00 a.m. CT.

