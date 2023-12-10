2024 4-Star WR Jaylan Hornsby has flipped to Syracuse

The Mike Elko era for Texas A&M Football is fast underway. While Aggie fans are excited about a much-needed change at the helm, this transition was almost going to come with attrition through the transfer portal and the 2024 recruiting class.

Already losing multiple prospects in the cycle, 2024 four-star wide receiver Jaylan Hornsby, who committed to the Aggies this summer, has flipped his Aggie pledge to the Syracuse Orange, as he becomes the first recruit to join current interim head coach Elijah Robinson, who is set to take over as Syracuse’s defensive coordinator immediately after A&M’s Dec. 27 bowl game.

After Elko hired Collin Klein as the Aggies’ new offensive coordinator, an emphasis on speed in the receiving core likely hindered Hornsby’s future outlook with the program, as he is more an outside X possession prospect and is a much better fit in the ACC. Also, Hornsby is from New Jersey, so this is simply a no-brainer if staying close to home becomes a priority.

According to 247Sports, Hornsby is the 83rd-ranked player in the 2024 class and the 10th-ranked player in New Jersey. Three-star wide receivers Earnest Campbell and Debron Gatling remain the only committed WR prospects in Texas A&M’s 2024 class.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire