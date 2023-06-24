2024 4-star WR Jaylan Hornsby sets his offical commitment date

Finally, Texas A&M and Head Coach Jimbo Fisher are gaining ground on the recruiting front, hitting a definite hot streak late last week after landing three 2024 prospects, including four-star tight end Eric Karner and four-star linebacker Jordan Lockhart on Thursday, while three-star offensive lineman Coen Echols committed on Friday afternoon.

With more announcements to come (stay tuned), 2024 four-star wide receiver Jaylan Hornsby, who is down to Penn State and Texas A&M, and a current favorite to land with the Maroon and White, will officially announce his commitment on Saturday, July 1, at 4:00 pm CT.

According to Rivals, Hornsby is currently positioned as the 60th-ranked wide receiver prospect and the 6th-ranked player in the state and is set to enter his final senior season at Winslow Twp in Atco, New Jersey, where in eight games during his 2022 junior season, he recorded 23 receptions for 441 yards and two touchdowns.

At 6-2 and 195 pounds, Hornsby’s speed and consistent field-stretching ability on go-routes, combined with versatility at all three wide receiver spots, makes him one of the more sought-after offensive prospects in the class and a perfect fit in new Aggie’s offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino’s spread system. With ten total commitments in the Aggie’s 28th-ranked 2024 class, Hornsby would join four-star WR Debron Gatling as the second wideout commits in the cycle and the seventh offensive prospect in the class.

