2024 4-Star WR and former Aggie commit has committed to Colorado

The relationship between 2024 four-star WR Drelon Miller and Texas A&M has come to a close, for now at least, as the talented receiver will take his talent to Boulder, Colorado, and exciting head coach Deion Sanders, committing to the Buffaloes on Sunday afternoon.

After de-committing from the Aggies back on Oct. 17, now-former head coach Jimbo Fisher, who recruited him, was fired just one month later, leading to several recruits questioning their futures with the Maroon & White.

After his announcement, many of us in the media predicted that the LSU Tigers had momentum after the offensive outburst during the 2023 season. Still, in today’s age of college football recruiting, Sander’s ever-growing influence on some top playmakers in the high school ranks should never be discounted moving forward.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Dre’lon Miller tells me he has Committed to Colorado! The Top 70 Recruit in the ‘24 Class was previously committed to Texas A&M “GET READY WE COMING!!” 🦬https://t.co/YgR7WH8Iu1 pic.twitter.com/FjHK9zmAJu — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 10, 2023

According to 247Sports, Miller is currently positioned as the 14th-ranked wide receiver and the 12th-ranked player in Texas, and due to his incredible versatility, similar to Aggie WR Ainias Smith, his recruiting profile has steadily grown, and every Power 5 program began to realize his true potential.

As we’ve seen in the age of the transfer portal, nothing is set in stone, but if Miller makes an immediate impact as soon as next season, it’s hard to see him looking for a change of scenery.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire