2024 4-Star WR and Florida commit is taking an official visit to Texas A&M this weekend

Some potentially great news regarding Texas A&M’s 2024 recruiting class is on the horizon, as 2024 four-star wide receiver Izaiah Williams, who is currently committed to Florida, has made his way to College Station for an official visit with new Aggies head coach Mike Elko.

While the Gator’s recruiting woes have been notable, Texas A&M has now lost eight commits, including every wide receiver prospect outside of 2024 three-star Ernest Campbell. Desperate to at least put a bandage over the situation, adding a quick-twitched speedster like Williams could result in more additions ahead of National Signing Day in February.

While not everyone was up to date on his visit, InsideGators revealed Williams’ flight plan to Houston, Texas, on Friday afternoon could be just a routine official visit or the makings of a potential flip.

According to 247Sports Composite, Williams is currently positioned as the 52nd-ranked wide receiver and the 44th-ranked player in Florida, as the Carrollwood Day senior has been committed to Florida since May 5. Williams stands at 6’0″ and 172 pounds.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire