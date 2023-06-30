2024 4-star WR Drelon Miller has committed to Texas A&M

Boom! Texas A&M has gained its 13th player in the 2024 recruiting class, as electric four-star wide receiver Drelon Miller has committed to the Maroon and White, beating out USC and LSU after announcing his intentions on Thursday night,

Miller, who’s entering his senior season at Silsbee High School in Silsbee, Texas, is currently positioned as the 62-ranked player, 12th-ranked wide receiver, and 12th-ranked prospect in Texas, has been at arm’s length with the Texas A&M for the last couple of months. Still, after his eighth unofficial visit to College Station on June 21, the tides have favored the Maroon and White.

Miller’s skillset knows no bounds, possessing the speed, versatility, and route running ability to thrive at the collegiate level. During his 2022 junior season, he recorded 59 receptions for 1,401 yards and 21 touchdowns, combined with 361 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and was consistently the best player on the week during every matchup.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Drelon Miller has Committed to Texas A&M! The 6’2 195 WR from Silsbee, TX chose the Aggies over USC & LSU Miller is the 2nd Top 100 recruit to Commit to A&M this week 👀 “AGGIE FANS I’M HOME BABY!!!”https://t.co/W71goWN9PN pic.twitter.com/B9dK2duNxT — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 30, 2023

Texas A&M’s recruiting hot streak isn’t slowing down anytime soon, as multiple commitments are scheduled for July; We at Aggies Wire will continue to keep you informed daily. Gig ’em, Drelon!

