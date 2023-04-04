2024 4-star, top 10 LB Brayden Platt to reportedly visit MSU this week

Michigan State football will reportedly be hosting one of the top linebacker prospects in the 2024 class this weekend.

Justin Thind of 247Sports is reporting that four-star linebacker Brayden Platt will be visiting Michigan State this upcoming weekend. Platt hails from Yelm, Washington, and ranks as the No. 9 linebacker in 247Sports’ rankings for the 2024 class.

Michigan State is one of nearly 20 programs to extend Platt an offer. Along with the Spartans, Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington and Washington State have offered Platt.

2024 four-star LB Brayden Platt will be visiting #MichiganState this weekend, he tells @JustinThind. Platt is the nation’s 91st-ranked player. MSU offered him last week & he has already finalized a visit date. Profile: https://t.co/bkkIUHExdM @braydenplatt2 pic.twitter.com/g8OHB3tH0A — SpartanTailgate.com (@SpartanTailgate) April 3, 2023

