2024 4-star Tight end Caleb Odom set to commit on Saturday (tonight) July 15

Texas A&M’s 2024 recruiting class is ever-growing after landing its 17th prospect on Wednesday after four-star safety Myles Davis chose the Aggies over the rival Texas Longhorns, confusing several recruiting sites, while Rivals/Aggies recruiting insider Landyn Rosow stood as one of the only analysts to predict Davis’s decision correctly.

On Saturday night, another blue-chip prospect in the 2024 cycle is set to announce his collegiate decision at 8:00 p.m. CT. as four-star tight end Caleb Odom, one of the more elite receivers in the country, will choose between Alabama, Florida, Miami, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M.

4-star TE Caleb Odom will announce his commitment LIVE tonight on the On3 YouTube Channel‼️ He is down to Alabama, Florida, Miami, Ole Miss and Texas A&M 👀 SUBSCRIBE: https://t.co/6A5YsuHNPF pic.twitter.com/trCJMK0WHV — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) July 15, 2023

Odom is the 64th-ranked player in the 2024 cycle, the 4th-ranked tight end, and the 11th-ranked player in Georgia per 247Sports Composite. He’s 6-5 and 215 pounds, with over 33 offers, and Texas A&M is still in the running. Odom is a versatile receiver and seam buster, blurring the line between tight end and wide receiver.

Jimbo Fisher and his staff, especially secondary coach Bryant Gross-Armiento, have assembled a class that could end up ranked in the Top 5 come February, and adding yet another elite tight end like Caleb Odom into the fold further couldn’t hurt.

