2024 4-star Tight end Eric Karner has committed to Texas A&M

BOOM! Texas A&M and Head Coach Jimbo Fisher have landed their eighth prospect out of the Midwest in the 2024 recruiting cycle, as four-star Tight end Eric Karner out of Elmhurst, Illinois, committed to the program on Thursday morning.

Karner, who is entering his final senior season at Immaculate Conception, and according to 247Sports, is currently positioned as the 33rd-ranked tight end in the class and the 13th-ranked player in Illinois, choosing the Aggies over the likes of Alabama, Florida, Michigan State, and Iowa.

Standing at 6-5 and 230 pounds, Karner’s 2022 junior season wasn’t one for the history books statistically (12 receptions, 196 yards, three touchdowns), but his ability as a physical blocker paired with his natural receiving skills while sporting the natural athletic wide receiver-like ability every up and coming tight tend must possess in today’s game.

BREAKING: Four-Star TE Eric Karner tells me he has Committed to Texas A&M! The 6’5 225 TE from Itasca, IL chose the Aggies over Florida & Alabama “I’m coming home #GigEm”https://t.co/IOF8tgsIid pic.twitter.com/HkjzkTBAVN — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 22, 2023

Fisher and tight ends coach James Coley, who recently secured 2023 four-star tight end Jaden Platt, continue to emphasize the position following new offensive concepts Bobby Petrino’s scheme installation, while the Aggies’ future tight end room is slated to be stacked with blue chip talent. With Karner’s commitment, Texas A&M’s 2024 class rankings move up to 38th, just hows before four-star linebacker and Aggie favorite Jordan Lockhart is set to announce his collegiate plans on Thursday night. Congratulations, Eric! Gig ’em!

