2024 4-Star TE Caleb Odom scheduled to visit Alabama for Junior Day

Alabama is set to host one of the more premier tight ends in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Carollton High School tight end Caleb Odom will be in Tuscaloosa this weekend for Alabama’s Junior Day.

Odom has not received an offer from Alabama at this point. However, he could receive one over the weekend after meeting the coaching staff for the first time.

The Georgia native is a high school teammate of 2026 Alabama quarterback target Julian Lewis. The two helped lead their school to a 7A State Championship appearance.

Odom has recently skyrocketed in the recruiting rankings of several recruiting circuits. His ability to create separation and block on the perimeter stand out in his junior highlight tape.

It will be interesting to see if the Tide extend an offer to Odom with him attending Junior Day. Alabama recently lost a commitment from 2024 four-star tight end Martavious Collins. Odom could be high on Alabama’s recruiting board sooner rather than later.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 – 31 16 Rivals 4 – 44 50 ESPN 4 277 35 12 On3 Recruiting 4 38 6 3 247 Composite 4 201 29 12

Vitals

Hometown Carrollton, Georgia Projected Position Tight end Height 6-5 Weight 205 Class 2024

Recruiting

No offer from Alabama at this time

Taking an unofficial visit to Alabama on March 4, 2023

Offers

Twitter

