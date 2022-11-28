2024 4-star safety Peyton Woodyard puts Oregon Ducks in top 7, sets commitment date

Zachary Neel
The Oregon Ducks look to be in a good position to add to their already impressive 2024 recruiting class.

Over the weekend, 4-star safety Peyton Woodyard, the No. 2 safety and No. 29 overall rated player in the 2024 class, announced his top 7 schools, listing Oregon among them.

Woodyard is a player at St. John Bosco in California, one of the premier schools in the nation. Woodyard set a commitment date for the 7the of January, where he will announce where he’s going at the All-American game.

So far, Oregon has three commitments in the 2024 class; 4-star TE A.J. Pugliano, 4-star OT Fox Crader, and 4-star WR Tyseer Denmark.

Peyton Woodyard’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

0.9839

CA

S

Rivals

4

6.0

CA

S

ESPN

4

86

CA

S

On3 Recruiting

4

93.33

CA

S

247 Composite

4

90

CA

S

 

Vitals

Hometown

Bellflower, California

Projected Position

Safety

Height

6-foot-w

Weight

188 pounds

Class

2024

 

Recruitment

  • Took unofficial visit to Oregon on April 9, 2022

  • Received offer from Oregon on April 13, 2022

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Florida Gators

  • Georgia Bulldogs

  • Michigan Wolverines

  • Notre Dame Fighting Irish

  • Ohio State Buckeyes

  • USC Trojans

