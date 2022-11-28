2024 4-star safety Peyton Woodyard puts Oregon Ducks in top 7, sets commitment date
The Oregon Ducks look to be in a good position to add to their already impressive 2024 recruiting class.
Over the weekend, 4-star safety Peyton Woodyard, the No. 2 safety and No. 29 overall rated player in the 2024 class, announced his top 7 schools, listing Oregon among them.
Woodyard is a player at St. John Bosco in California, one of the premier schools in the nation. Woodyard set a commitment date for the 7the of January, where he will announce where he’s going at the All-American game.
So far, Oregon has three commitments in the 2024 class; 4-star TE A.J. Pugliano, 4-star OT Fox Crader, and 4-star WR Tyseer Denmark.
Peyton Woodyard’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
0.9839
CA
S
Rivals
4
6.0
CA
S
ESPN
4
86
CA
S
On3 Recruiting
4
93.33
CA
S
247 Composite
4
90
CA
S
Vitals
Hometown
Bellflower, California
Projected Position
Safety
Height
6-foot-w
Weight
188 pounds
Class
2024
Recruitment
Took unofficial visit to Oregon on April 9, 2022
Received offer from Oregon on April 13, 2022
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Florida Gators
Georgia Bulldogs
Michigan Wolverines
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Ohio State Buckeyes
USC Trojans
BREAKING: Elite 2024 Safety Peyton Woodyard is down to 7️⃣ Schools!
The 6’2 195 S from Bellflower, CA is ranked as the No. 34 player in the ‘24 Class (No. 2 S)
Where Should He Go?https://t.co/kJRma6qte6 pic.twitter.com/da8blts0lC
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 28, 2022