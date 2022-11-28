2024 4-star safety Peyton Woodyard puts Oregon Ducks in top 7, sets commitment date

The Oregon Ducks look to be in a good position to add to their already impressive 2024 recruiting class.

Over the weekend, 4-star safety Peyton Woodyard, the No. 2 safety and No. 29 overall rated player in the 2024 class, announced his top 7 schools, listing Oregon among them.

Woodyard is a player at St. John Bosco in California, one of the premier schools in the nation. Woodyard set a commitment date for the 7the of January, where he will announce where he’s going at the All-American game.

So far, Oregon has three commitments in the 2024 class; 4-star TE A.J. Pugliano, 4-star OT Fox Crader, and 4-star WR Tyseer Denmark.

Peyton Woodyard’s Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 0.9839 CA S Rivals 4 6.0 CA S ESPN 4 86 CA S On3 Recruiting 4 93.33 CA S 247 Composite 4 90 CA S

Vitals

Hometown Bellflower, California Projected Position Safety Height 6-foot-w Weight 188 pounds Class 2024

Recruitment

Took unofficial visit to Oregon on April 9, 2022

Received offer from Oregon on April 13, 2022

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Florida Gators

Georgia Bulldogs

Michigan Wolverines

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Ohio State Buckeyes

USC Trojans

BREAKING: Elite 2024 Safety Peyton Woodyard is down to 7️⃣ Schools! The 6’2 195 S from Bellflower, CA is ranked as the No. 34 player in the ‘24 Class (No. 2 S) Where Should He Go?https://t.co/kJRma6qte6 pic.twitter.com/da8blts0lC — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 28, 2022

