2024 4-star Safety Myles Davis reflects on why he committed to Texas A&M

Texas A&M’s 2024 recruiting class is now 17 players deep after Wednesday’s announcement that four-star safety Myles Davis surprisingly committed to the Aggies after nearly every recruiting database, including 247Sports and On3, overwhelmingly predicted Davis to land with the Texas Longhorns.

According to On3, Davis is currently positioned as the 28th safety and the 50th-ranked player in Texas and is entering his senior season at Judson High School in Converse, Texas.

During his 2022 junior season, Davis recorded 38 tackles, four interceptions, and six pass breakups, as his athletic profile at 6-1 and 180 pounds combined with length, speed, vision, coverage range, and ball skills led to Jimbo Fisher and his staff doing everything in their power to get Davis to College Station, leading to his all-important and impactful official visit on June 23.

After his commitment, Davis spoke to On3 recruiting analyst Hayes Fawcett on what stood out the most, with Texas A&M’s explicitly pointing to his future development at the safety postion.

“They brought everything to recruit me and win me over Texas and really set themselves apart coming in and having a shot to compete for the starting job,” Davis stated. “College Station set right with my heart and honestly every coach I talked to didn’t like Jimbo and for some reason I love being on a team that’s hated.”

One of the more underrated storylines regarding Davis’ connection to the Aggies stems from his relationship with Texas A&M secondary coach Bryant Gross-Armiento, who was promoted to his new position back in February and has since become one of the top recruiters in the country.

“I can come in and make an impact given I do the things like compete and get the starting job and just keep working,” Davis told Fawcett. “The potential they see for me is like no other school. Coach Jimbo was telling me how he sees some Derwin James in me and that I can be like him in my own way for his team.”

Yes, Jimbo Fisher’s time at Florida State included coaching both cornerback Jalen Ramsey and safety Derwin James, two of the best players at their respective position in the NFL, so for Davis, this was more than a compelling selling point.

