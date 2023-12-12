2024 4-Star Safety Jordan Pride reaffirms his commitment to Texas A&M

While bad news regarding the transfer portal and de-commitments have hampered new Texas A&M coach Mike Elko’s first entire month on the job, the former Duke HC has already landed his first commitment through the portal. As of this week, multiple 2024 commits have reaffirmed their commitment to the program, including four-star safety Jordan Pride.

Pride, who committed to then-head coach Jimbo Fisher on May 9, is currently positioned as the 13th-ranked safety and 22nd-ranked player in Florida while recently taking an official visit to College Station back on Sept. 22. On Monday, Pride, through a post on X, stated his recruitment is shut down after taking his first visit to meet Mike Elko last weekend.

Amid all the chaos surrounding the wave of Aggie de-commitments in the last week, current interim head coach Elijah Robinon’s future departure to become Syracuses’ new defensive coordinator next season has led to at least one former A&M commit, 2024 4-star WR Jaylen Hornsby to flip to the Orange, causing some to question if Robinson’s change of scenery will persuade recruits and members of the roster to follow him to New Jersey.

However, during last week’s press conference, Robinson noted that he would “not encourage” any A&M-affiliated prospect/player during his transition.

“I will not encourage anyone. Those guys have to make the decision to go into the portal on their own. I will not at any point say, ‘Come with me.’ I have too much respect for the program and the university.”

For Jordan Pride, his decision to make Texas A&M his home for the next three to four years is fantastic news for Elko and his staff, as a new and hopefully bright future for Aggie Football is on the horizon.

