2024 4-star Safety Jordan Pride set to commit on Tuesday

Just one day after 2024 4-star safety Jordan Pride dropped his Top 6 program list, which included Texas A&M, it has been reported that Pride will in fact announce his commitment on Tuesday, May 9th, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Just as a reminder of how important this news is to the Maroon and White, Pride is currently the 15th-ranked safety, and 24th-ranked player in Florida in the 2024 cycle, and according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, Texas A&M has a 97.7% chance of landing Pride as of Monday night.

Spending time at the prestigious IMG Academy before returning back to Blountstown High School in Blountstown, Florida, Pride recorded 20 tackles and 2 interceptions, including a pick-six, and caught 22 passes for 667 yards and 6 TD as a receiver on offense. Pride will announce his decision at the high school at exactly 1:30 pm CT. on Tuesday.

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Jordan Pride tells me he will announce his Commitment tomorrow 👀 The 6’2 175 S from Blountstown, FL is ranked as the No. 8 Safety in the ‘24 Class Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/bSRXpmk6IN pic.twitter.com/xR30gbPbCv — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 9, 2023

Safe to say that if Jordan Pride ends up committing to the Aggies, don’t be surprised if he’s contributing on defense and special teams as soon as he enters the program in year 1. Gig ‘Em, Jordan, you know the move.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty

More Football!

Former Boston College, Colorado State Running back David Bailey commits to Texas A&M 2024 4-Star Safety Jordan Pride places Texas A&M among his Top 6 program list Texas A&M's projected football bowl matchup features a clash versus Big 12 opponent

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire