2024 4-Star Safety Jordan Pride places Texas A&M among his Top 6 program list

Texas A&M now knows where they stand with one of the more versatile prospects in the 2024 recruiting class, as four-star safety Jordan Pride released his Top 6 program list on Sunday night. As a Florida native, Pride recently de-committed from Florida State on Apr. 12th, while taking an unofficial visit to College Station just a month later on May 5.

Pride’s includes six SEC programs, including Arkansas, Tennessee, Florida, Ole Miss, Alabama, and of course, Texas A&M.

According to 247Sports, Pride is ranked as the 6th safety in the class and the 18th-ranked player in Florida. After his memorable 2022 junior season with Blountstown High School in Blountstown, Florida, Pride recorded 20 tackles and 2 interceptions, including a pick-six, and caught 22 passes for 667 yards and 6 TD as a receiver on offense.

In a brief scouting report from 247Sports’ Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins, Pride’s unique skillset is dripping with potential at the next level.

A bigger framed safety prospect with a multi-sport background that has impacted the game in all three phases on Friday nights. Excels at flowing downhill towards the football. Started prep career off at Blountstown where he faced a lower level of competition. Spent a few months at IMG Academy and got varsity snaps with the Ascenders before electing to return back home. While at the national powerhouse flashed some range on the backend and was able to use his longer reach to eliminate throwing windows. Quick to read and diagnose. Understands how to play angles and has the footspeed to close most gaps. Face-up tackler that can wrangle larger players to the ground, but could always get a little more aggressive at the point of attack, especially if he wants to live in the box.

Former Aggie safety/nickel corner Antonio Johnson broke the mold of versatility as one of the best hybrid safeties to play for the Maroon and White in the last decade, and while Pride still has a ways to go to reach his full potential, he already possesses the tools and tangibles to make a similar impact at the collegiate level.

