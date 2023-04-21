2024 4-star Safety Jaydan Hardy places Texas A&M in his Top 5 program list

Texas A&M has made top list after top list for some of the best prospects the 2024 recruiting cycle has to offer, and that trend continued on Thursday as four-star safety Jaydan Hardy out of Lewisville, Texas released his Top 5 program list, which happened to include the Maroon and White.

The four other programs the Aggies will be competing with are made up of Oklahoma, Oregon, SMU, and Tennessee, as Hardy is currently projected to land with the Oklahoma Sooners according to 247Sports‘ Crystal Ball, but his recruiting process is far from over as things stand.

Standing at 5-11 and close to 170 lbs, Hardy is a versatile two-way player with notable ball skills who also spent time as a utility player on offense during his 2022 junior season, and recorded 42 tackles, 7 PBUs, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 interception on defense at the safety position. Hardy is ranked as the 12th safety prospect in the class and the 25th-ranked player in Texas. Texas A&M offered Hardy back in June of 2021, and even though he has yet to take an official visit to College Station, one is surely in the works.

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Jaydan Hardy is down to 5️⃣ Schools! The 6’0 175 S from Lewisville, TX is ranked as a Top 170 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 14 S) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/ejVks5DsaG pic.twitter.com/h60RLYICmJ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 21, 2023

Fun fact, Jaydan is the son of former Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Darryl Hardy, who went on to play six seasons in the NFL, earning a Super Bowl ring with the Dallas Cowboys in 1995.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty

Story continues

More Football!

Walk-on Aggies linebacker Aidan Siano has medically retired from football Texas A&M lands commitment from former Jackson State LB Jurriente Davis Texas A&M graded as one of the best schools in developing five-star talent to the NFL, according to The Athletic

[mm-video type=playlist id=01fvdd4pnb49trk727 player_id=01f5k5y2jb3twsvdg4 image

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire