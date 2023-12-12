2024 4-Star RB out of Tampa (FL) is set to visit Texas A&M this weekend

New Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko knows that to mold the Aggies’ roster in his image, attrition through the evergrowing transfer portal and de-commits from the 2024 recruiting class are inevitable.

Focusing on the recruiting trail, several intriguing options remain in the 2024 cycle, including four-star running back Anthony Carrie, who has been a favorite to land with Michigan State for quite some time.

However, while the Spartans have also made a coaching change in the form of former Oregon State HC Jonathan Smith, the rebuild is in order, leading to a report from On3, first reported from AggiesToday, that Carrie has canceled his upcoming visit to Michigan State and will instead visit Elko and his staff in College Station this coming weekend.

According to 247Sports Composite, Carrie is currently positioned as the 19th-ranked running back and the 40th-ranked player in Florida. He is coming off his productive 2023 senior season at Carrollwood Day, recording 855 yards and ten touchdowns on the ground.

If Anthony Carrie were to commit to the Aggies, he would be the first running back commit in A&M’s 2024 recruiting class.

