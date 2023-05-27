Salem (Virginia) High School 4-star running back Peyton Lewis committed to Tennessee football on Saturday, he announced on Twitter.

"Proud to announce my COMMITMENT towards The University of Tennessee!" Lewis tweeted on Saturday.

Lewis committed to the Vols over offers from South Carolina, Florida, Virginia, Alabama and Auburn. 247Sports reported that he had visited UT at least twice over the spring after the Vols offered him on Feb. 6. Lewis also unofficially visited South Carolina and Virginia and attended Penn State's junior day, 247Sports reported.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The 6-foot-1. 190-pound running back is ranked as the No. 15 best running back and the No. 215 player overall in the 2024 class in 247Sports' composite rankings.

Lewis is the 12th known commitment in Tennessee's 2024 recruiting class, and the first running back commitment. The class currently is No. 9 in 247Sports' rankings.

More Tennessee football news, stories

2023 TICKETS: Tennessee football sells out season tickets for 2023 schedule at Neyland Stadium

NAME ADDITION: Former UCF star McKenzie Milton reunites with Josh Heupel as Tennessee football offensive analyst

NEYLAND DEVELOPMENT: Big ideas inspiring Tennessee's Neyland Entertainment District, from Atlanta to Chicago

Advertisement

BLAKE TOPPMEYER: SEC football betting lines are set. So, here are my Week 1 predictions

PEYTON TO OKC? Why Peyton Manning called Tennessee softball ahead of NCAA Super Regional against Texas

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: 2024 4-star RB Peyton Lewis commits to Tennessee football