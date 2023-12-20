Advertisement

2024 4-star RB Kevin Riley flips commitment from Miami to Alabama

Brody Smoot
·2 min read

Alabama was able to keep one of Tuscaloosa’s own in town for the next three to four years during the early signing period. 2024 running back Kevin Riley flipped his commitment from Miami to Alabama. The four-star running back signed his national letter of intent with the Crimson Tide.

Riley had been committed to Miami since June. He was considered to be locked in leading up to his official visit to Alabama over the weekend. After his three-day stay on Alabama’s campus, things began to change.

Riley is the first running back in the ’24 recruiting class to have signed with Alabama.

The Crimson Tide have been very high on Riley for quite a while. During his junior season at Tuscaloosa County High School, he rushed for 1,306 yards and 11 touchdowns. He battled injuries during his senior season, so he was limited to an extent. Nonetheless, he should be healthy and ready to go when he arrives on Alabama’s campus.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down Kevin Riley’s recruiting profile.

Film

Rankings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

116

10

5

Rivals

4

142

8

10

ESPN

4

69

7

5

On3 Recruiting

4

77

7

5

247 Composite

4

76

8

4

 

Vitals

Hometown

Northport, Alabama

Projected Position

Running back

Height

5-11

Weight

195

Class

2024

 

Recruiting

  • Landed an offer from Alabama on Oct. 31, 2022

  • Took an official visit to Alabama from Nov. 15 to Nov. 18, 2023

Other offers

Social media

